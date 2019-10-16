CATI

Superstar kitten coming through… meow! Cati B is still searching for her forever home. Cati is a sweet little purring machine - she loves to play with her toys and sun-bathe in the window. Cati is 8 weeks old, spayed, up-to-date on vaccines and micro-chipped. Please email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org for more information on Cati B.

