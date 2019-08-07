Sam

Sam is a bundle of fun that would bring joy to any family! Sam seems to love other dogs and likes to “talk” to you. Sam is a 3-5 year old male who weighs about 40 lbs (but could use some groceries). If you are interested in adopting Sam please email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org!

