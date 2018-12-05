Rebel is wondering if Santa is looking for an extra reindeer this year to help him pull his sleigh!
If his reindeer career doesn’t pan out, Rebel would love to find his forever home. Rebel is outgoing and doesn't meet a stranger. His personality is just as striking as his markings. He is a 2-year old Catahoula Leopard dog mix, good with other dogs and is guaranteed to keep you laughing. If you are interested in adopting our little reindeer, email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org
