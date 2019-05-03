The West Baton Rouge National Day of Prayer Task Force hosted another beautiful evening of fellowship, prayer and worship at the West Baton Rouge Community Center on Thursday, May 2.
Pastor Calvin Veal, Jr. of God's Children Ministries Worship Center Church was the 2019 speaker. The church also led the songs of worship. The National Anthem was performed by Sister Mesha Norman this year.
Everyone gathered for prayers over education, business, state government, national government and The Church led by Superintendent of West Baton Rouge Parish Schools Wes Watts, Apostle Ken Dawson, Pastor Henry Williams, Brother Jonathan Veal, Minister Stephanie Breaux, Prophet Reginald Wright, Port Allen Mayor Richard Lee, and Parish President Riley "PeeWee" Berthelot.
