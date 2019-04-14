Perfect spring weather kicked off the annual Easter celebration hosted by the West Baton Rouge Parish Library and Museum on Sunday. Children hopped around to activities like easter hunts, games, face painting, bubble-making, arts and crafts, and more from 2 to 4 p.m.
Kids visited and took pictures with the Easter Bunny, took the chance to win a door prize, and guessed how many jelly beans in a jar for the opportunity to win a $10 Couyons gift card.
