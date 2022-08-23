Photographs of veterans are now being accepted for the 2022 Iberville Wall of Veterans, a part of the Iberville Salute to Veterans event on November 11.
The Iberville Wall of Veterans now includes some 2,000 photos of veterans with ties to Iberville Parish. It is a beloved part of the Iberville Salute to Veterans event, and remains in place from the event on November 11 through the holidays.
Veteran photos must be submitted by October 8 to be included on this year’s Wall of Veterans. A photo of the veteran in uniform is preferred, but not mandatory. Photos can be submitted on-line by going to the Iberville Parish home page: www.IbervilleParish.com and clicking on the link.
Photos will also be scanned and submitted for residents at the following Iberville Library locations: Plaquemine, St. Gabriel and White Castle; or at the Iberville Council on Aging Centers or the Iberville Visitor’s Center in Grosse Tete.
This year’s Iberville Salute to Veterans event begins at 10 am on Friday, November 11 at the Iberville Veterans Memorial on Railroad Avenue in Plaquemine. If it is raining that morning, it will be moved to the Carl Grant Civic Center in Plaquemine.
The event will feature a special ceremony to award the Purple Heart to the family of an Iberville soldier who died in the Vietnam War. The family was never awarded the Purple Heart, which is awarded to the military who is wounded or killed while serving our country. It will be awarded by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
The event will also feature a special performance by renowned Louisiana country singer David St. Romain, who is a veterans’ advocate. He will perform his hits “I Pledge Allegiance,” and “Feels Like A Small Town,” along with “God Bless the USA.” In addition, a rifle drill performance is set by the Zachary High JROTC, which is the best drill unit in the state!
The Iberville Salute to Veterans and the Wall of Veterans is sponsored annually by Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso, Jr. and the Iberville Parish Council. For more information, go to the parish website: www.IbervilleParish.com.
