Nicole Fabre started college at LSU with the dream of becoming a doctor. She was a pre-med student for two years before she had to begin her internship with a doctor.
“I decided then that was not what I wanted to do,” she said, but she had a backup plan in mind, having done some volunteer work in physical therapy.
“I really loved how close the therapists were to their patients,” Fabre said, so she changed majors and graduated from LSU with a bachelor of science degree in kinesiology.
“You see your patients three or four times a week so you really get to know them,” she continued. “I really like that.”
One of the reasons she decided against a career in medicine was a desire to have a family and as a doctor, she would be required to be on call after hours and on weekends, conditions that were not conducive to family life.
“I wanted an 8-to-5 job so I can have a family and still be in the medical field,” Fabre said, so the decision was made even though it would require further education. And even training to be a physical therapist would require internships.
Her intern experience was in acute care at Baton Rouge General Regional Medical Center, then she did some outpatient physical therapy work.
The internships sealed the deal so Fabre went to graduate school in St. Augustine, Fla., and earned her doctorate.
Afterward, she went to work at an outpatient clinic in Baton Rouge where she worked for 12 years. “I completely loved it,” she said.
Fabre became the clinical director there, a job that included managing staff and setting schedules. “I pretty much ran that clinic so I knew I could run my own,” she said.
By this time, though, she had begun her family and as a Plaquemine native and resident, the commute in heavy traffic and being forced to take more time off than she’d have liked to be able to spend as much time with her children as she wanted.
So she and her husband Tim decided she had the talent and the skill to run a clinic closer to home and the West Side would provide a market, so she opened Westside Physical Therapy in July.
Fabre said going into business for themselves was “a leap of faith,” but she and Tim believed she could be successful at it.
The clinic, located just south of Port Allen proper at 4171 La. 1 South, Westside provides a full range of physical therapy services.
Just like if she had become a doctor, Fabre can still do what she really wanted and that is to help people. “Our ultimate goal is to get you feeling better, in less pain and more functional,” she said.
For more information, call the clinic at (225) 416- 0333.
