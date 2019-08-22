On Sunday, Sept. 22, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Baton Rouge Audubon Society is offering a Plants for Birds Sale and Event at White Oak Estate and Gardens located at 17660 George O’Neal Rd. in Baton Rouge.
This is a wonderful opportunity to learn about and purchase beautiful native plants that help shelter and feed the many birds that spend at least part of each year in Louisiana.
Bird experts will also be on hand sharing information about what plantings will attract the birds you would like to see in your own yard.
Admission is free. There will be four lectures, tabling by several groups including Audubon Louisiana, and complimentary refreshments provided by the event host, Chef John Folse.
To pre-register visit BRAudubon.org. For more information call (225) 768-0820.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.