Plaquemine Bank and Trust Company will host the 33rd consecutive Annual Art Alert Art Show on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 and has issued its “Calling for Artists”. The Art
Alert Art Show is open to all natives and residents of Iberville and West Baton Rouge Parishes. The art show is open to children under 10 years of age; children 10 - 13 years of age; young adults 14 - 18 years of age; and adults 18+ (including both professional
and non-professional artists.) Each artist may enter a maximum of two pieces, which have not been previously entered in this contest, in any two dimensional format.
First, second and third place prizes of $100, $50 and $30 respectively, will be awarded in each category. Those receiving honorable mentions will be awarded $15. A “Bankers Choice” category will also earn $15 prizes.
Stephen Panepinto, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Plaquemine Bank said, “We are thrilled to host the Art Alert Art Show again. Our customers, employees and community are eager to see the works in each category. We are blessed to have so many talented artists in our area. We are proud to continue this tradition which appreciates the arts.” He continued, “We are pleased to announce that our show judges will be Kay Wallace and Leslie Carver.”
Art entries may be delivered to Plaquemine Bank from October 11 - 25, 2021.
Plaquemine Bank will host a reception in the lobby to recognize all participating artists. This reception will be open to the public and the celebration will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.
Kay Wallace explains, “The creative process and opportunity to express with paint is an amazing gift from God. It affords me the opportunity to express His goodness and abundant blessings and hopefully provide the viewer an open door to discover something new about our Creator.”
Kay Wallace lives in St. Gabriel and is married to her best friend, Steve. They have three married children and she LOVES being KK to their 8 grandchildren!
Leslie Carver is a traditional artist, who was born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She is an LSU graduate in education and taught in the local school system where she was able to bring her love of art and creativity into the classroom. She has also been a volunteer in her community in the area of the arts as well as many other community projects.
Leslie is a member of the Associated Women in the Arts and she has shown in many exhibits throughout the area. She is currently a member of Studio 9170 where her work is available.
Plaquemine Bank and Trust Company is a full-service community bank established in 1968. For additional information, please visit www.plaqbank.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.