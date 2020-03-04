Plaquemine Bank and Trust Company will host the 33rd consecutive Annual Art Alert Art Show on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 and has issued its “Calling for Artists”. The Art
Alert Art Show is open to all natives and residents of Iberville and West Baton Rouge Parishes. The art show is open to children under 10 years of age; children 10 - 13 years of age; young adults 14 - 18 years of age; and adults 18+ (including both professional and non-professional artists.)
A new rule this year allows each artist, in all categories, to enter two pieces, which have not been previously entered in this contest, in any two-dimensional format. (Previously artists under 18 years of age were only able to enter one piece each.) First, second and third place prizes of $100, $50 and $30 respectively, will be awarded in each category. Those receiving honorable mentions will be awarded $15. A “Bankers Choice” category will also earn $15 prizes.
Stephen Panepinto, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Plaquemine Bank said, “After 32 consecutive years of Art Alert Art Shows, I have come to truly appreciate art in all forms. The artists who live in our area are extremely talented. Plaquemine Bank & Trust Company is honored to host this show, promote the arts and highlight our residents.” He continued, “We are pleased to announce that our show judges will be Steve Schmidt and Roberta Loflin.”
After obtaining a BA in Art History and Theory from George Washington University,
Roberta Loflin remained in the Washington, D.C. area for several years where she studied communication design at Northern Virginia Community College and color theory, watercolor and drawing at the Art League School in Alexandria, Virginia. Since moving to Baton Rouge,
Louisiana she has had the opportunity to teach watercolor through The Art Guild of Louisiana, LSU Continuing Education (OLLI), Congregation of St. Joseph, St. James Place and other venues.
To further her professional development, Loflin has taken several art workshops and classes with many national and international artists, including from Judi Betts who has judged this show numerous times. Loflin currently has work on exhibit at the Women’s Exchange at the Hermann-Grima House in New Orleans and at AGL Gallery and other Baton Rouge locations.
Over the years, Roberta Loflin has been active in the community and served as a Board member of the Art Guild of Louisiana, member of Louisiana Watercolor Society, member of New Orleans Art Association and volunteered with the Opening Doors Children’s Summer Art Program.
Steve Schmidt was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and, after graduating from high school in Shreveport, he returned to Baton Rouge to study art at LSU and play music. In 1969 he moved to Topeka, Kansas, where he continued his art studies at Washburn University while employed at the Menninger Foundation.
Moving back to Baton Rouge in 1979, he eventually returned to LSU and completed his undergraduate degree and obtained a Master of Fine Arts Degree in Painting and Drawing in 1991.
Schmidt was employed with the EBRP Talented Art Program as an Art Instructor, from 1995 to 1999. In 1998 he began as an adjunct instructor at Baton Rouge Community College, and in 1999 became an Associate Professor, teaching painting, figure drawing and art appreciation. He retired in May 2013.
Schmidt has twice attended The Atlantic Center for the Arts, working with artists David Salle and Gregory Amenoff, who have influenced him greatly. Steve attended The Millay Colony in Austerlitz, New York, The Contemporary Arts Center in Pittsfield, Massachusetts; and twice attended The Vermont Studio Center in Johnson, Vermont. He was selected by LSU to attend the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture. Steve has been an artist member at The Baton Rouge Gallery since 1991.
Steve Schmidt had solo exhibitions at Highland Coffees and Spectrum Fitness Club in Baton Rouge; at Janet Turner Gallery in New Orleans; and at The Grape Vine in Donaldsonville, Louisiana.
Schmidt was included in several group exhibitions at Baton Rouge Gallery, Community Gallery Arts Council, LSU Shaw Center, LSU School of Fine Art Gallery in Baton Rouge, as well as at the Atlantic Center for the Arts in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Schmidt has earned many awards for his work.
Art entries may be delivered to Plaquemine Bank from April 13 – April 28, 2020.
Plaquemine Bank will host a reception in the lobby to recognize all participating artists. This reception will be open to the public and the celebration will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Plaquemine Bank and Trust Company is a full-service community bank established in 1968. For additional information, please visit www.plaqbank.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.