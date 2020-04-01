To comply with the recommended guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Louisiana Department of Health during this COVID-19 health emergency, Plaquemine Bank and Trust Company has rescheduled the 33rd annual Art Alert Art Show hosted by the Bank until October 2020.
Stephen Panepinto, Chairman, President and CEO of Plaquemine Bank explains, “For 32 consecutive years Plaquemine Bank has hosted this art event to recognize the talent in our service area. Rather than April 29th, we plan to reschedule the event in October once students return to school and our lives return to normalcy in a safe, healthy environment. Because our youth entries are local school students and since schools are currently closed, the opportunity to create their art may be limited. As soon as we can confirm the new date of the Art Alert, we will inform the public. We look forward to bright days ahead where we can enjoy a community celebration of the arts!”
Panepinto added, “As everyone learns more about Coronavirus and how best to contain it, we are making adjustments at Plaquemine Bank to keep everyone safe and healthy while still providing vital banking services. Plaquemine Bank takes the health of our employees, customers and the entire community seriously.”
Established on this day 52 years ago, Plaquemine Bank and Trust Company is a full-service community bank. Please contact our office at 225/687-6388 if you have any questions or concerns. Visit us at www.plaqbank.com and on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.