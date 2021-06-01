older
younger

Mr. and Mrs. James L. Hebert of Port Allen celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary by attending 4pm Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church in Port Allen. Also in attendance were their children and their spouses, Douglas and Ada Hebert of Brusly, Jean and Keith DeLatte of Lafayette, and Wayne and Cam Hebert of Mississippi. After Mass, the celebration continued at Mike Andersons Restaraunt in Baton Rouge. Mr. and Mrs. Hebert were married on June 9 ,1951 at St John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly. They are affectionately known as Dee Dee and Bo by their grandchildren. They have been Blessed with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.