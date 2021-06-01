Mr. and Mrs. James L. Hebert of Port Allen celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary by attending 4pm Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church in Port Allen. Also in attendance were their children and their spouses, Douglas and Ada Hebert of Brusly, Jean and Keith DeLatte of Lafayette, and Wayne and Cam Hebert of Mississippi. After Mass, the celebration continued at Mike Andersons Restaraunt in Baton Rouge. Mr. and Mrs. Hebert were married on June 9 ,1951 at St John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly. They are affectionately known as Dee Dee and Bo by their grandchildren. They have been Blessed with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren!
Port Allen couple celebrate their 70th Wedding Aniversaty
