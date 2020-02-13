On Monday, Jan. 27, Port Allen Elementary will kick off its first year in the 9th Annual Great Kindness Challenge - School Edition.
Presented by Kids for Peace, a Carlsbad-based global nonprofit, this is one week where students do as many kind acts as possible, choosing from a 50-item checklist. What started with three Carlsbad schools in 2012, has now grown to over 15 million students in all 50 states.
This positive, proactive, and powerful week will mobilize students nationwide to create school climates that are respectful, compassionate, happy, and kind. Collectively, these students will complete over half a billion acts of kindness! GKC Community Kindness Tunnel:
WHAT: Firefighters, police officers, business owners, community members, parish and city officials, WBR superintendent, school board members, and the mayor are invited to greet students by forming a human kindness tunnel and starting the week off right with high fives and hugs.
WHEN: Monday, January 27, 2020 at 7:00-7:30am.
WHERE: Port Allen Elementary School, 609 Rosedale Road, Port Allen, LA 70767 CONTACT: Kati LeBeau, 225-343-7586 or kati.lebeau@wbrschools.net Week-long Activities Include:
WHAT: School-wide social skills and classroom guidance lessons on kindness, spirit days and more. All students will receive a 50-item kindness checklist and doing as many kind acts as possible, schools are hosting complementary activities throughout the week.
WHEN: January 27-31, 2020
WHY: Schools want to proactively create a culture of kindness on their campuses. With all that’s going on in the country and in the world, there is a call for kindness. The Great Kindness Challenge answers that call and provides an opportunity for students to unite and demonstrate that kindness matters.
The Great Kindness Challenge was created by Kids for Peace. The Great Kindness Challenge - School Edition is one week where students do as many kind acts as possible, choosing from a 50-item checklist. This positive, proactive, and powerful week mobilizes students to create school climates that are respectful, compassionate, happy, and kind.
The Great Kindness Challenge is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors Toy Foundation, ViaSat, Mind Yeti, Nordson, TaTaTu, McGraw-Hill Education, and Wonder Kindness Certified Kind Classroom Challenge.
Kids for Peace is a California-based global nonprofit that provides a platform for youth to actively engage in socially-conscious leadership, community service, global friendships, and thoughtful acts of kindness.
Over 13 million youth in 121 countries actively create a culture of peace through their two programs, The Great Kindness Challenge and The Peace Pledge Program. www.kidsforpeaceglobal.org
