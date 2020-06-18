Port Allen High School graduate Timothy Clemmons is the recipient of the Local Government Federal Credit Union (LGFCU) Scholarship Award.
Clemmons will use the scholarship to study at Southeastern Louisiana University and is one of 120 deserving high school seniors and post-secondary students that will receive the funds to apply toward their education at the university, community or technical college of their choice.
“This is the 22st consecutive year we have offered this scholarship,” said LGFCU CEO Maurice Smith. “It’s still a real pleasure to reward these fine adults for not only getting notable grades, but also for finding the determination to take active roles in their communities. We congratulate them and wish them luck in their studies and beyond.”
The LGFCU Scholarship Award recognizes a student’s high achievement in extracurricular activities, as well as academic excellence by their having maintained a grade point average of 3.0 or higher. For more information or to apply, call 919.755.0534 or visit www.lgfcu.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.