The Port Allen High Graduating Class of 1956 held a reunion on May 24, 2022 at Drucilla Seafood Restaurant in Baton Rouge. Fourteen of the 52 graduates attended with their guests. Twenty four members are deceased. Shown here, left to right are, back row: Russell Daigle, Oscar Lejeune, Erroll Simpson, Larry Bland, Jerry Daigre, Toni Daigre, J. C. Kent, Vonnie Lowe, Pat Heller, Shirley Folse and Diane Hebert, Front row: Lois C. Smith, June Clayton and Gayle Willis. The tables were decorated with ceramic pelicans which were given to each graduate by the hostesses June Clayton and Pat Heller. The group wanted to meet again on November 15, 2022.
Latest News
- Grim outlook for ‘Dead Zone’ in Gulf of Mexico
- Louisiana drivers can still hold cell phones while driving
- Bipartisan group of senators announces agreement
- Summer Day Trippin': Louisiana River Adventures
- End of the Road … Ward ends Senate career
- Widow of Ernest Gaines wants designation for his home, land
- Traveling this Summer? Take Telehealth Wherever You Go
- Professional Entertainments and Art and Science Explorations
Most Popular
Articles
- Rick Ward resigns from state senate
- Port Allen High Class of 1956 holds their reunion
- ARREST REPORT
- ARREST REPORT
- Louisiana drivers can still hold cell phones while driving
- OBITUARIES
- Special session coming for redistricting, Edwards says
- Baton Rouge Theatre’s Junior Ballet in Port Allen and Addis
- Plaquemine Bank & Trust Company announces promotions
- Summer Day Trippin': Louisiana River Adventures
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.