Port Allen High School hosted a science fair to showcase student projects on Wednesday, Nov. 28. Students designed and conducted their experiments in pairs over the course of the semester.
First place winners Breanna Harding and Colby Credeur investigated the effects of pH on plants.
Two projects tied for second place. Marcus Joseph and Jordyn Franklin investigated diaper absorbency. Jazmin Domingue and Jared Tisdale investigated the filtration water model.
Community leaders in various fields judged the projects.
Our students have been working really hard on their science fair projects! Today was presentation day! Thank you to our community leaders who came to judge the projects! We appreciate you! #PelicanPride pic.twitter.com/sh9QvkdHmN— Port Allen High School (@PortAllenPels) November 28, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.