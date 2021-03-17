Sponsored by the Army National Guard, ASUS, and Intel
On March 3rd, High School Esports League (HSEL) announced the twenty-five schools selected as part of its Build an Esport Lab campaign, in which schools were chosen to receive state-of-the-art esports labs featuring six high-spec gaming systems. HSEL will travel cross-country to each of the schools to begin their setup of the free esports labs. The initiative is sponsored by the Army National Guard, ASUS, and Intel.
Port Allen High School was among the twenty-five schools selected. HSEL will arrive in Port Allen to build Port Allen High School’s esports lab on March 17th. Competitive gaming as a career path for young adults is more viable than ever, and much like with traditional sports, future star players make a name for themselves starting at the high school level.
Thanks to its STEM.org certified programs, scholarships, and tournament platform — HSEL equips high schools with the knowledge and the resources required to positively impact students through competitive gaming — fostering academic success, teaching college-and-career-ready skills, and building social skills vital to success for young athletes. To date, HSEL has 3,400 partnered schools and 100,000 participating students. Some of HSEL’s programs include: College Scholarships, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Teachings, ‘Gaming Concepts’ Curriculum, and Fundraising assistance.
