Early Wednesday morning, principal James Jackson and the crew became a blessing to so many families of Port Allen High Shool students.
A surprise delivery of a full Thanksgiving meal was brought to the doors of multiple Families in the parish. It all started within the kind and thoughtful hearts of the Staff at Port Allen High School.
Last week they collected, packed, and delivered meals and additional supplies needed for families to enjoy Thanksgiving around the table. This year in particular, Port Allen High School Staff saw a significant increase in at-risk families in need of help this holiday season. It was not soon after when they decided, as a group, that it was time to bring joy back into the community.
Their goal was to provide different foods that were found in traditional Thanksgiving meals, such as turkeys, hams, bread, potatoes, pies, and more. Their wish this thanksgiving, was to give needy families the support they needed to enjoy the holiday season. For some families, this may be their first traditional Thanksgiving dinner. For others, this may be the only meal they receive this week. The principal and staff at Port Allen High School hopes that this meal doesn’t only provide a full belly, but also brings the entire family in one spot for Thanksgiving.
