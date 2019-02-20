Evan G. Leblanc, son of Martha and Jessie LeBlac of Port Allen, recently published his first book, "Stained Glass," under the pen name of Gerred Lee.
"Stained Glass" is about a man raised in Mississippi who escaped to New York, later to return home when his father becomes ill.
The title refers to the connection between father and son and weaves an understanding between them.
Evan Leblanc retired from the Marines as an Osprey Pilot and is now a test pilot for the Air Force Osprey. He enjoys making stained glass pictures of meaningful times in his life.
He gifted his parents with a stained glass piece of the Osprey coming over a desert hill of sand with the sun rising in Iraq, where he was stationed during Desert Storm.
For those interested in purchasing the book it is available on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.
