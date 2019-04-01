Port Allen Middle School held a coin drive to raise money for the American Foundation for the Blind in recognition of Retinitis Pigmentosa Awareness Month and on behalf of a former Port Allen Middle student.
Shana Pullett, a Port Allen Middle alumna, was recently diagnosed with the rare eye disease and served as the inspiration for the coin drive. Retinitis Pigmentosa causes the breakdown and loss of cells in the retina, leading to difficulty seeing at night and loss of peripheral vision. The disease affects approximately one in every 4,000 people.
Pullett said the fundraiser not only raised money but the hopes and spirits of those dealing with a retinal disease. She called the donation one of the best days of her life.
