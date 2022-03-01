School Club

Pictured are WBR Garden & Civic Club members with Port Allen Middle School Garden Club teachers and students. A check for $668 was donated to Port Allen Middle School for their gardening project. WBR Civic & Garden Club President Trudy Millard presented the check on behalf of the club.

