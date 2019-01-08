Chase Neyland, a seventh grader at Port Allen Middle School collected more than 200 pairs of socks for Port Allen Caring residents after holding a sock drive in December.
"I always like to help other people," Neyland said. "Also, as Beta Vice President, it is my duty to serve others. During the holiday season many people forget about the homeless and elderly people. I wanted to provide them with a little cheer."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.