Chase Neyland sock drive

Photo courtesy of Port Allen Middle School. 

Chase Neyland making a donation of more than 200 socks to Port Allen Caring. 

Chase Neyland, a seventh grader at Port Allen Middle School collected more than 200 pairs of socks for Port Allen Caring residents after holding a sock drive in December. 

"I always like to help other people," Neyland said. "Also, as Beta Vice President, it is my duty to serve others. During the holiday season many people forget about the homeless and elderly people. I wanted to provide them with a little cheer." 

