Cynthia Young will host a drive-thru book signing Saturday, Jan. 30 at William and Lee Park beginning at 2 p.m. to celebrate the publication of “Next Level Faith.”The book is about believing in something greater even if you can’t see it, Young said. The book explores God’s promises and life’s possibilities through love and marriage, faith and ministry, grief, addiction and injustice. In Next Level Faith, Young delivers a message of hope and resiliency. She has worked to overcome loss and hardship in her life, but through it all her faith never wavered. Young encourages believers to never give up despite the challenges and always remain faithful and true to the one who never leaves or forsakes us.Books are available for purchase at www.allthingscynthiayoung.com and on Amazon in Paperback and Kindle version.
Port Allen native hosting drive-thru signing to celebrate new book
