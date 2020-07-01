Port Allen native Jordan Morris was promoted to the rank of Major in the United States Army on January 9, 2020.
He has served nearly 12 years in the Army. Morris is stationed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, a cooperative of the Air Force, Army and Navy where he helps train, prepare and deploy National Guard troops in the Northeast region.
Morris has completed two deployments to Iraq and was stationed at Fort Kimble for four years, where for two years he served in command of a troop. He lives in New Jersey with his wife Lauren, two-year-old Ryder and one-year-old Jolie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.