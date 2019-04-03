A Port Allen native and alumna of Port Allen High School recently published a 21-day devotional to supplement the women support group she launched in 2018.
Kristy Grimes-Murphy is a wife, mother, telecommunications specialist, ordained elder of Antioch Full Gospel Church, and most recently, a published author.
Grimes-Murphy launched Preparing for Purpose, a support group for women, in 2018. Through her ministry and as the leader of the support group, she aspires to encourage others to know and execute their spiritual and natural purpose.
Her 21-day devotional, also titled "Preparing for Purpose" is a small book of prayers and scriptures to guide the reader in meditation and prayer during a busy life.
Although her first work is just recently completed, she is already preparing to launch a second publication inspired by her marriage to fellow Port Allen native Melvin Murphy and their daughters Meleyah and Meaghan, titled "90 Days to Love."
