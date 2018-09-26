The Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) held its annual Matriculation Ceremony on Friday, August 31, 2018, in Northwestern State University’s A.A. Fredericks Auditorium. The ceremony welcomed 173 new students to the school, a group which consisted of six seniors, 54 juniors, and 113 sophomores from around the state.
The Matriculation Ceremony is done in part to congratulate the students on their academic accomplishments, as well as solidify their placement at the school. Many of the speeches at the ceremony stressed the importance of students applying themselves during their time at LSMSA, while also enjoying their time at the school. Many of the speakers addressed how excited they were to welcome the new group.
