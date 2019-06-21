Northwestern State University announced the four Port Allen natives were named to the Spring 2019 President's List, Dean's List and Honor Roll.
Makayla Lacy was one of 564 undergraduate students named to the President's List. Students on the list earned a grade point average of 4.0.
Kennedy Cullen was one of 1,131 students named to the Dean's List. Students on the list earned a grade point average of between 3.5 and 3.99.
Evan Daigle and Kaleb Gauthier were two of 1,043 students named to the Honor Roll. Students on the Honor List must be enrolled full-time and have a grade point average of between 3.0 and 3.49.
