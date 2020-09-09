Port Allen resident and 2020 graduate of University Laboratory School Madelyn Bonvillain is one of 16 students in her class to earn an International Baccalaureate diploma.
There are currently 5,284 schools in more than 150 countries that offer IB programs recognized throughout the world as both comprehensive and challenging. ULS was accepted into the IB family in 2001, becoming the first high school in Louisiana to offer the IB Diploma Program.
This rigorous course of study is designed to meet highly motivated secondary students' needs and promote international understanding. Unlike other honors programs, the IB Program requires each student to take courses in six academic areas. To qualify for the International Baccalaureate Diploma, students must also take examinations in those selected six subject areas, participate in community service through IB's Creativity, Action, and Service (CAS) program and write an extended essay.
Diploma candidates must also successfully complete the Theory of Knowledge course during which students explore the connections and similarities between various subjects and learn to think and apply interrelated concepts.
Many students earning the IB Diploma are awarded advanced college credit at prestigious universities around the world.
Other recipients include Luke Braun, Hannah Butler, Isabelle Cashe, Lanie Everett, Julia Flake, Joy Fu, Hadley Greene, Elise Gutierrez, Zacharia Ismaio, Eryn Kennedy, Andrew Moncada, Brandon Moncada, Clyne Peak, Jenna VanHoogstraten and David Winstead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.