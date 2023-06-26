Thomas Cagle took the ACT earlier this month and scored a 36, the highest score possible on the standardized test. Before getting a perfect composite score, Cagle said he had taken the test five other times since the seventh grade.
“When I saw it, I was very excited,” said Cagle describing the reaction to his latest score, “I was overcome with happiness because it’s been what I’ve been working towards for a very long time.” He will start his senior year at Catholic High in the fall.
In addition to academics, Cagle plays ultimate frisbee at school, participates in Student Ministry, is a member of the National Honors Society and the French Club, where he will serve as president his senior year.
“I love to be outside,” said Cagle, and mentioned disc golf, hiking and backpacking as favorite leisure activities, “I take care of my work as it is presented to me.” In regard to his outdoor endeavors, relationships, school and work, Cagle said, “I like to think I do a good job of balancing.”
He doesn’t have his heart set on a specific college, rather, his mind is on funding his education. “I really want to try to attempt to get as much scholarship money as I can,” said Cagle, “I’d like to stay relatively close to home, but I’d definitely like to explore other places. In-state looks good for a variety of reasons, but I’m not opposed to anywhere.”
When asked about career aspirations, Cagle replied, “I’d like to do something likely in the STEM field whether that’s engineering or computer science or anything along those lines, but I like that type of field for sure.”
Cagle works at Holy Family School as an after care employee and summer counselor. Also, he has helped a neighbor with household chores since 2016.
“He pulls my garbage can out twice a week, he does my recycling, he helps me feed my birds and if I got a few other things, he’ll also do that. He’s a great young man and a perfect gentleman,” said Cagle’s neighbor, Michael Misuraca.
Misuraca served WBR schools for 36 years as a biology teacher, guidance counselor, principal and finally as supervisor of transportation before retiring in 1998.
“Thomas doesn’t take very much encouragement; he’s pretty much self-motivated and very intelligent,” said Misuraca who has employed Thomas Cagle for 7 years, “We’ve had some pretty good discussions along the way.”
Misuraca discussed his experience with ACT scores, “I don’t think when I was principal at Port Allen High School—and I was principal for twenty-one and a half years there— I don’t think we ever had a 36. We had some fairly high scores in the 30s, but I can’t recall a 36. I know I would have remembered that. It’s just outstanding. This young man is just so intelligent and it’s just unbelievable.”
Cagle attributed support for his achievement to his honors classes at Catholic High and classmates who apply themselves to their studies, “I’m surrounded by a whole network of people that push me to want to succeed.”
When asked about test taking challenges Cagle replied, “learning to manage my time has been the biggest struggle.” He found that being around people who had already achieved high scores offered excellent support to him.
Cagle is inspired by competition, even with his own scores, “So the scores went 28 in seventh grade, then I took it freshman year and got a 33, then I went down to a 32. So, that was really frustrating to take a little step back, so that just pushed me more to take a bigger step forward,” he continued, “after that, I got a 33 again, a 35 and finally I got the 36.”
Competition was also alive in his household. His sister Caroline Cagle scored a 34 on her ACT test, which also motivated Thomas Cagle, “Both of my siblings were really strong academically so all my life has been living up to that standard that they set. It really wasn’t so much pressure as a personal competition for me as something I wanted to keep up with and try to do my best because of how strong they were with everything.”
Thomas Cagle (17) is the youngest of three children. He lives in Port Allen with his parents, Jeff and Annie Cagle. His older sisters are Allie Cagle (20) and Caroline Cagle (18); both graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy.
Thomas had scored a 35 at the end of the school year and says he was happy with that score. However, he had already signed up to take the June test. “As it got closer, I was really not wanting to take it,” said Thomas Cagle, “actually, this one was the only one that I did zero individual studying for.”
Ultimately, he decided to go because the test attempt was already paid in full. Cagle recalled too that he was close to arriving late; he forgot his test ticket and needed to turn around. Cagle remembers how he felt prior to the test’s start, “I said it was going to be the last one I take no matter what and what do you know, it’s the last one I need to ever take.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.