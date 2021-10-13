On September 21, 2021 at the weekly meeting of the Port Allen Rotary Club, Rotary President Toby Willis welcomed Dr. W. Patrick Gahan, M.D., FACP from the Pennington Biomedical Research Center. Dr. Gahan shared with the club recent clinical trial research data and results from the Institute for Dementia Research and Prevention.
On October 3, 2021 various members of the Port Allen Rotary Club volunteered to provide beverages for sale as part of the SugarFest Celebration held at the West Baton Rouge Museum.
