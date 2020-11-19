The Port Allen Rotary Club will provide Thanksgiving meals to-go for senior citizens in the community on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at the Holy Family Parish Hall.
The drive-thru opens at 11 a.m.
The drive-thru meals will be served in lieu of the annual Thanksgiving dinner hosted by the Port Allen Rotary Club.
