NATCHITOCHES – Kaleb Gauthier of Port Allen, a senior at Northwestern State University, is the 2021 recipient of the Luther W. Lott Sr. Memorial Scholarship. Gauthier is a criminal justice major and a Dean’s List student. He is secretary of the NSU Speech and Debate Club, a reporter for the Current Sauce student newspaper and a member of the NSU chapter of the Criminal Justice Society of America.
Gauthier is a graduate of Catholic High School of Pointe Coupee and frequently volunteers at the St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen in Baton Rouge. He was selected to participate in Louisiana Boys’ State and was a delegate to a Washington, D.C., mass media conference.
Gauthier’s father, Ross Gauthier, has been employed with Lott Oil for 2 years as a transport driver out of Mansura.
“The scholarship from Lott Oil will help greatly with paying for this semester and next semester’s expenses,” Gauthier said. “I hope to after graduation to begin law school at LSU and become a lawyer with my degree with criminal justice.”
The Luther W. Lott Sr. Memorial Scholarship is a four-year scholarship established by the Lott family for a full-time NSU student who is the dependent of a Lott Oil employee. In the event that no Lott Oil dependents are eligible in a given year, administrators from the NSU Foundation will select recipients with preference to students from north and central Louisiana.
“The Luther Lott Sr. Memorial Scholarship is a special way to give back to our employees and their families for the time and effort they give us each and every day. We are thankful to Northwestern State University for the opportunity to be able to support these young adults and their endeavor to achieve higher education,” said Luther ‘Buddy’ Lott, Jr., president and CEO.
Lott Oil is a regional leader in fuels, lubricants and related products and services for industrial, commercial fleet, automotive and retail customers throughout Louisiana and east Texas. Lott Oil distribution centers are located throughout north and central Louisiana. In addition to the home office in Natchitoches, the company maintains satellite offices, warehouses, and bulk plants in Alexandria, Bossier City, Leesville, Mansura, Many, Monroe and Winnfield.
For information on supporting student scholarships through the NSU Foundation, visit northwesternstatealumni.com or call the Foundation at (318) 357-4414.
