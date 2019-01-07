The City of Port Allen will host a home improvement grant class for low income families as part of the State of Louisiana Weatherization Assistance Program. The first class will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 5 on the third floor of Port Allen City Hall at 1 p.m.
For more information contact Councilwoman Ray Helen Lawrence at 225-346-5670. Those interested must be present to get information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.