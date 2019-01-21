NaTashia Carter Benoit of Port Allen joined 20 other women from across Louisiana chosen to participate in Emerge Louisiana's second six-month candidate training program.
The Emerge Louisiana training program is an opportunity for Democratic women seeking public office. It is the only in-depth, six-month, 70-hour, training program that inspires candidates to run and gives them the tools to win.
