BATON ROUGE– To commemorate the 158th anniversary of the “Siege of Port Hudson,” Port Hudson State Historic Site will host its annual re-enactment on Saturday and Sunday, November 6-7, 2021. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
From May 22 to July 9, 1863, the longest siege on American soil claimed the lives of thousands of men 158 years ago at Port Hudson. Admission to the site and the event is $4 per person; free for children (3 and under) and seniors (62 and older). Port Hudson State Historic Site is located on U.S. Hwy. 61 near Zachary, about 15 minutes north of Baton Rouge. For more information, call 888-677-3400 (toll free) or 225-654-3775.
