Girls entering or presently in Kindergarten are invited to “hop on over” to the Girl Scouts regional office in Baton Rouge for an Easter Egg Hunt, followed by a Girl Scout Daisy activity.
The Eggstravaganza is set for Saturday, April 13, at 11 a.m. at Girl Scouts Louisiana East, 545 Colonial Drive, Baton Rouge. To ensure there’s enough eggs, please pre-register for the hunt at here.
For more information, contact event coordinators Jelisa Burney at 225-364-3277 or jburney@gsle.org, or Chelsea Grant at 225-439-3105 or cgrant@gsle.org
