Poydras Bayou Farms will host its Annual October Festival, October 23. Get on your costumes, bring your lawn chairs and come for a day of pumpkins and cute critters at the Erwinville Community Center Ballpark. Get in on the pumpkin painting contest! 9am-5pm. Proceeds go toward the Erwinville Recreation Center, animal shelter and more worthy causes.
October 23 at the Erwinville Community Center Ball Park, 5110 Rougon Road, Port Allen.
(0) comments
