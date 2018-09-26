U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director Elmo F Lebeouf III in West Baton Rouge and Iberville Parish reminds producers to review available USDA crop risk protection options, including federal crop insurance and Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) coverage, before the fall-seeded crop deadline of September 30, 2018.
Federal crop insurance covers crop losses from natural adversities, such as drought, hail and excessive moisture. NAP covers losses from natural disasters on crops for which no permanent federal crop insurance program is available, including forage and grazing crops, fruits, vegetables, mushrooms, floriculture, ornamental nursery, aquaculture, turf grass, ginseng, honey, syrup, bioenergy and industrial crops.
The following crops in West Baton Rouge - Iberville Parish have a NAP application deadline of September 30, 2018: wheat, oats, small grains, mixed forage, full season perennial and annual grasses for grazing or mechanically harvested forage.
“NAP policies allow producers to protect their investment by purchasing coverage for noninsurable crops,” said Lebeouf. “Natural disasters are an unavoidable part of farming and ranching and FSA programs like NAP help producers recover when they experience a loss.”
USDA has partnered with Michigan State University and the University of Illinois to create an online tool at www.fsa.usda.gov/nap that allows producers to determine whether their crops are eligible for federal crop insurance or NAP and to explore the best level of protection for their operation.
NAP basic coverage is available at 55 percent of the average market price for crop losses that exceed 50 percent of expected production, with higher levels of coverage, up to 65 percent of their expected production at 100 percent of the average market price available, including coverage for organics and crops marketed directly to consumers.
Crops intended for grazing are not eligible for additional NAP coverage. Federal crop insurance coverage is sold and delivered solely through private insurance agents. Agent lists are available at all USDA service centers or at USDA’s online Agent Locator here.
Producers can use the USDA Cost Estimator here to predict insurance premium costs. For more information on NAP, service fees, premiums and sales deadlines, contact the West Baton Rouge – Iberville Parish FSA office at 225-687-2184 or visit www.fsa.usda.gov/nap.
