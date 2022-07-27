The Louisiana Office of Tourism has scheduled a series of statewide Louisiana Birding Trail meetings as a follow-up to the original meetings held across the state on July 12-16, 2021. The upcoming series of meetings is scheduled for August 1-5, 2022, in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans, Natchitoches and Shreveport.
Since the first meetings, much of the work on the Louisiana Birding Trail project is already complete, including site visits to more than 300 nominated locations. During this next series of meetings, Louisiana Office of Tourism staff will present updates on the work to date on site nominations and the assessments of all nominated sites; a presentation of the recommended binding trail sites; and, showing possible birding trail mapping and interpretive content for the website.
The intent of the Louisiana Birding Trail is to improve the visitors’ experience, maximize the value of Louisiana’s outdoor resources, open new visitor markets, and assist communities across the state to promote their respective areas to national and international visitors.
These public meetings allow for feedback and input into the process and birding site recommendations. Upon approval of the recommended birding trails, sites, descriptions, maps, and other content the Louisiana Office of Tourism will develop a website strategically marketing nature-based experiences focused on birding and outdoor recreation to domestic and international visitors.
The nearest meeting for our readers will be held Monday, August 1, 2022 at the Capitol Park Museum 660 N. Fourth Street, Baton Rouge, LA at 2 p.m.
For more information, visit labirdingtrails.com.
