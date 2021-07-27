Senior Spirit was founded in September 2008 as a five person committee to steer the activities of senior citizens in West Baton Rouge Parish. Founders Lucy Landry and Babs Babin worked with Joey Normand (then Brusly mayor), Anatole Vincent (Director of WBR parks and recreation), and Fr. Matt Dupre (then pastor of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly) to arrange for meeting space, funding and general organizational support.
As Senior Spirit evolved, Anatole Vincent, through the West Baton Rouge Parish Council, helped Babs and Lucy by providing advice, a building and funding. Current Brusly Mayor Scot Rhodes and current St. John the Baptist Pastor Fr. Matt Lorrain continue to support the organization.
Now 13 years later, the organization has grown to over 300 members from West Baton Rouge and Iberville parishes. Co-founder Lucy Landry will retire on August 15. She has organized the various weekly activities including aerobics, quilting and card games. She has arranged all of the trips and excursions taken from within the parishes of Louisiana to Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas.
These 50+-year-olds have actively enjoyed walking, dancing, dining, birdwatching and biking together. Please join this diverse group: seniorspirit@wbrcouncil.org or view our webpage: www.wbrparish.org/598/Senior-Spirit
