If you live in Louisiana, you know without a shadow of a doubt that it’s HOT in the summer! Just in the next two days, the weather will be in the 90s fluctuating between humid and hot.
If the sweltering weather is also sweltering inside of your home due to no A/C, an older A/C model or one window unit trying to cool an entire house, you may have a fan to cool off with. Doctors are saying if you are using a fan only (like a box fan), you are at risk of becoming dehydrated and you must take measures to prevent heat stroke (Cleveland 5 News). If you are using a box fan here are some ways to stay hydrated and cool:
1. Drink at least 8ozs of water (or Gatorade, Pedialyte or Body Amour). Coconut water is something to drink in addition to water to remain hydrated. And don’t wait until you’re about to pass out, drink water all day long.
2. Eat fruits and veggies that are water-rich, such as watermelon and cucumbers. You can also mix both of these in water and sip on all day. Tuna salads with lettuce are also rich in water and it’s a light, cool meal to enjoy.
3. Stay inside! But if your house is hot and you’re able to get out and about in the community, go somewhere cool, such as a library, mall or even Wal-Mart.
4. Wear cool clothes that de-tract the heat, such as long cool, cottony tops and loose-fitting cotton pants, etc.
5. Don’t do outside activities in the heat of the day (noon-5). Cut your grass or water your plants in the early, cool mornings or late in the evenings. (Samhealth.org)
Now if you’re using that box fan, you can do the following to stay cool inside your house:
1. Open the doors in your home to push out the exhaust and heat and in the evenings open windows (if you can). As soon as the sun rises, close the curtains and blinds to trap the heat outside.
2. Take cool showers/baths and use a spray bottle to spritz your face, neck and arms. You can also soak towels and put in the freezer to cool and wrap around your neck.
3. Try to use the oven/stove as little as possible.
4. If you keep removing the sweat, it can cause dehydration and electrolyte imbalances. If that dehydration climbs, it can increase the risk of heat exhaustion or stroke. (Scripps.org)
If you feel any of the following, call 9-1-1 as soon as possible: cramps, heat rash, dizziness or nausea.
