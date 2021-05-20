After more than a year of social distancing in West Baton we are more aware than ever before of the strength we draw from the people in our lives and in or community! Study after study shows that human interaction is good for our mental and physical health, and we are worse off without it.
Older adults are particularly at risk for isolation, depression, substance use, and anxiety. More than ever, we see the critical importance of access to behavioral health services. Older adults—especially those from small communities with lack of transportation and resources—experience barriers to these services.
West Baton Rouge Council on Aging is one such resource. Located at 2560 Court Street in Port Allen, for residents 60 years and older. We have a Social Worker, Donna Ricard, on staff that can assess your needs and make appropriate referrals that can help you and/or your family member maneuver through caregiving and resources available to them regarding mental and physical health.
But if you or a loved one is in immediate need and dealing with depression or suicide you can call the Suicide Hotline at: 800-273-8255. Or if you find connecting within the community challenging, call Institute on Aging’s 24-hour toll-free Friendship Line: 800-971-0016. This is the only accredited crisis line in the country for people aged 60 years and older, and adults living with disabilities. This program is nationwide and it is the only one that reaches out to lonely, depressed, isolated, frail and/or suicidal older adults. They have trained volunteers who specialize in offering a caring ear and having a friendly conversation.
Call West Baton Rouge Council on for more information at (225) 383-0638.
