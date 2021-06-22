Family and domestic violence are abusive behaviors in which one individual gains power over another individual, regardless of age. These types of abuses range from children to older adults.
Abuse in later life (ALL) is the willful abuse, neglect, or financial exploitation of an older adult that is perpetrated by someone in an ongoing relationship (e.g., spouse, partner, family member, or caregiver) with the victim (VAWnet: A project of the National Resource Center on Domestic Violence). This is different from elder abuse, which is very similar, but it involves abuse directed toward an older adult in the form of physical, sexual or financial exploitation.
“According to the CDC, 1:4 women and 1:7 men will experience physical violence” by a spouse, common law husband/wife or boyfriend/girlfriend at some point in their lifetime. Since the stay-at home order of 2020, domestic-violence reportings have increased. Just in Oregon, Texas, Alabama and New York, family violence increased in a year from 10%-27% according to each local police department/sheriff statistics.
Domestic violence, spousal abuse, battering, or intimate partner violence, is typically the victimization of an individual with whom the abuser has an intimate or romantic relationship. The CDC defines domestic violence as “physical violence, sexual violence, stalking, and psychological aggression (including coercive acts) by a current or former intimate partner.”
A 2006 National Center on Elder Abuse brief (no longer available online) noted “some experts view late life domestic violence as a sub-set of the larger elder abuse problem.” The brief also highlighted that, similar to the power/control issues associated with domestic abuse in younger age groups, later life domestic violence is also associated with “the abusive use of power and control by a spouse/partner or other person known to the victim.” (Rural Health Infor.org).
Domestic Violence in older adults are far underreported. This type of abuse is a cyclical pattern where a child may have witnessed his/her parents in an abusive relationship growing up and now that cycle is continuing. An older adult may still be married to the perpetrator and still experiencing abuse from their spouse/intimate partner and their child in the form of physical abuse and/or financial exploitation. Because the older adult has suffered in silence so long they find it difficult seeking assistance for reasons such as: low self-esteem, embarrassment and fear.
What can I do if I know someone in
this situation?:
T Take time to listen. R Respect the victim’s
values and choices.
U Understand how
difficult it is. Offer
compassion and hope.
S Support the victim’s
decisions.
T Tell the victim help is
available. Refer victim
for support and
assistance.
You can also call: 800.799.SAFE (7233) or Text to 88788 (Just text ‘START’ to begin a conversation). If you suspect Elder Abuse, call Louisiana’s Elderly Protective Services at 1-833-577-6532.
