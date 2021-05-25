Elder abuse is more common than you might think. According to the National Council on Aging, about 1 in 10 Americans aged 60 or older have suffered from some form of elder abuse as identified by the National Center on Elder Abuse (NCEA).
Elder abuse includes physical, emotional, or sexual harm inflicted upon an older adult; financial exploitation or neglect of their welfare is caused by people who are directly responsible for their care. Sometimes an older adult may have difficulty caring for themselves and this is called self-neglect. In the U.S. alone millions of elderly abuse cases go unreported because people are afraid to get involved.
As older adults become more physically frail, they’re less able to take care of themselves, stand up to bullying, or fight back if attacked. Mental or physical ailments can also cause undue stress in a caretaker, which in turn opens the door for abuse or neglect. When an older adult is unable to see or hear as well as they used to or think as clearly as they used to, this also opens the door for unscrupulous people to take advantage of them, and this can include family members or those close to them.
Elder abuse tends to take place where an older adult resides. Their abusers are often adult children, other family members such as grandchildren, or a spouse or partner. Elder abuse can also occur in institutional settings, especially long-term care facilities or nursing homes.
If you suspect that an elderly person is at risk from a neglectful or overwhelmed caregiver, an adult child or adult grandchild or is being preyed upon financially, it’s important to speak up! Everyone deserves to live in safety, with dignity and respect. If the situation is dire: CALL 9-1-1 immediately! In Louisiana you can call Elderly Protective Services at 1-833-577-6532 or call The West Baton Rouge Council on Aging for more information: (225) 383-0638
