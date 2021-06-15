There are many misconceptions about hospice. People think: if I put my loved one on hospice or if I am ‘signed’ up for hospice, I’m going to die in two days’!! These are not true.
Unbelievably, hospice has not been around for centuries; it’s only been in existence toward the end of the 19th century in Ireland and England only. The hospice that we now know became modernized in the late 1960’s. In the United States hospice did not become Medicare authorized until the 1980’s and was run by volunteers. The hospice we know today also utilizes volunteers but the services are provided by doctors, nurses, social workers and chaplains to provide a circle of care for its clients.
What is hospice and does my loved one qualify for the services? Hospice is defined as a home providing care the sick or terminally ill. Sometimes this is temporary (yes, you can get on and off hospice depending on your health) and sometimes not.
According to the Mayo Clinic, hospice services are provided by a team of health care professionals who maximize comfort for a person who is terminally ill by reducing pain and addressing physical, psychological, social and spiritual needs. If you are a caregiver, the services also help to support you and undergird the exhaustive care you may be providing to your loved one.
Here are some of the benefits, provided by Care.com, on choosing hospice care for your loved ones:
• It Offers a Familiar
Environment
• It Provides a
Comprehensive Plan
• It Offers Personalized
Care and Support
• It Gives Patients a
Sense of Dignity
• It Respects a Patient’s
Wishes
• It Lessens Financial
Burdens
• It Provides Family
Counseling
West Baton Rouge Council on Aging is not affiliated with any one hospice company, but can provide a list of resources in our community regarding hospice care. Please call for more information: 225-383-0638
