In this modern day and age of technology it is easy to disclose information. One such thing you do not want to give out over the phone or the internet is your social security number and/or Medicare number. A couple of years ago Medicare changed from social security numbers on Medicare cards (the red, white and blue card) to random alphabets to further protect you (EX: 1EG4-TE5-MK72) from scams. But how do you know how to protect yourself from various Medicare frauds, identity theft and scams and what to do if you have?
1. Be wary of ANYONE who calls asking for your social security number/Medicare number. Hint: Medicare.gov/Social Security Administration WILL NEVER call you asking for your personal information, their means of communication is mail.
2. If someone calls saying they are from Medicare or Social Security, DO NOT give them any information over the phone. If you are unsure, hang up immediately and call their 800 number.
3. If someone calls you and says to email/fax personal identifying information, be very cautious. Ask questions.
4. If someone says they have a large sum of money for you but you must wire money to them first through Western Union, THIS IS A SCAM! (No one is going to ask you for money so you can get money).
5. If someone calls late in the night or early morning and says your grandchild is in jail and you must send money to bail them out, THIS IS A SCAM! Do not send any money.
6. If you get something in the mail (or even email) that says: FROM THE GOVERNMENT or OFFICIAL GOVERNMENT SERVICES with no identifying agency listed, be cautious because it’s probably junk mail. Junk email will come to you phishing (trying to get your passwords or credit card number.
7. If someone comes to your door saying they are an insurance agent and they have a great/better service for you that is not covered by Medicare or a better deal on your life insurance/burial policy, be very wary. If it sounds too good to be true it probably IS!
If you believe you have been fraudulently attacked in some way, call Louisiana’s Attorney General’s office at (225) 326-6210 or visit their website at: http://www.ag.state.la.us/ or call West Baton Rouge Council on Aging at (225) 383-0638.
