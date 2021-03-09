RJ's Trans

Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful recently awarded R J’s Transportation, LLC the March Clean Business Award. It is owned by Riley Blanchet and Brandon Fortney. They specialize in Chemical Transportation and have been in business (30) years employing over three hundred people. West Baton Rouge Parish is the main heart of the operation located at 1737 Hwy 190 West here in Port Allen. The transportation company also operates in LaPorte Texas, Chicago Illinois, Atlanta Georgia, Mobile Alabama, and Philadelphia Pennsylvania. Shown above left to right are Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful Director Darrell Guilbeau, Owners Riley Blanchet and Brandon Fortney, along with Danny Rabalais West Baton Rouge Parish Code Compliance Officer.

