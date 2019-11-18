The Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful Board Of Directors recently voted RaceTrac 2487 Cajun in Addis as its November Clean Business Award Winner. Located at 7332 Highway 1 South. the new store opened it’s doors on June 6th of this year. It’s a 24 hour, 7 days a week operation. The local store employs (14) people. Race Trac’s motto is “We will be a great place to work and the store of choice for people on the go.” Picture are Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful Director Darrell Guilbeau, general manager Trina Watson, co-manager Ryeisha Covington and operations supervisor Lillie Broussard.
RaceTrac in Addis is November Clean Business Award winner
- STAFF REPORT editor@thewestsidejournal.com
-
- 0
Latest News
- Penell named player of the week
- RaceTrac in Addis is November Clean Business Award winner
- Gov. Edwards, Sheriff Cazes reelected in Saturday's runoff
- DOTD to alternate lane closures on I-10 from Ramah westward
- Apparent murder being investigated in Port Allen
- Port Allen opens playoffs at home against Rayville
- WBRSO busts Texas man with 163 pounds of pot
- Crowds line Jefferson Avenue to pay tribute to local veterans
Most Popular
Articles
- WBRSO busts Texas man with 163 pounds of pot
- Apparent murder being investigated in Port Allen
- ARRESTS
- Gov. Edwards, Sheriff Cazes reelected in Saturday's runoff
- ARREST REPORT
- Navy veterans enjoy sharing memories at reunion in Brusly
- Port Allen man busted on heroin charges
- Anderson earns pick six, two INTs in Brusly blow-out win
- Crowds line Jefferson Avenue to pay tribute to local veterans
- Annual Port Allen basketball jamboree set for Thursday
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 23
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.