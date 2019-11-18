RaceTrac in Addis

 The Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful Board Of Directors recently voted RaceTrac 2487 Cajun in Addis as its November Clean Business Award Winner.  Located at 7332 Highway 1 South. the new store opened it’s doors on June 6th of this year.  It’s a 24 hour, 7 days a week operation. The local store employs (14) people. Race Trac’s  motto is “We will be a great place to work and the store of choice for people on the go.” Picture are Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful Director Darrell Guilbeau, general manager Trina Watson, co-manager Ryeisha Covington and operations supervisor Lillie Broussard.  

