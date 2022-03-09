Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers made its West Baton Rouge debut on Tuesday, March 8. Located at 3259 LA-1 in Port Allen, the new Restaurant kicked off its grand opening celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce and Port Allen Mayor Richard Lee.
“West Baton Rouge Caniacs have wanted a Raising Cane’s of their own for years, so we couldn’t be more excited to open here on the Westside,” said Restaurant Leader Darick Poter. “We have a great location in front of Walmart, we’ve hired over 90 awesome Crewmembers and plan to hire more.”
Raising Cane’s was one of only three restaurant brands named to Forbes’ “Best Employers For New Grads” Top 100 list, and the company’s “fast-paced, fun culture and growth opportunities” earned it a spot on Glassdoor’s coveted “100 Best Places to Work in the U.S.” list in 2021. Cane’s is still seeking enthusiastic individuals to join its West Baton Rouge Crew. Interested candidates should apply at WorkAtCanes.com or text RCJOBS to 97211.
West Baton Rouge’s new Raising Cane’s is the second in the area to feature the company’s enhanced design including multi-lane drive-thru, more seating and a large patio. The new Restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight and customers can dine in, take out and place mobile orders through the Raising Cane’s app. This will be Raising Cane’s 64rd restaurant in Louisiana.
