Red Stick Classic Scale Contest hosted by the Baton Rouge RC Club at Kissner Field in West Baton Rouge Friday, April 9 at 9 a.m. through Sunday, April 11 a 3 p.m.
This is a NASA Scale Classic Qualifier and Scale Masters Qualifier. Public spectators are welcome at no charge. Food will be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Red Stick Classic Scale Contest Facebook event page.
